Patton (0-1) was tagged with the loss to Oakland on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Patton allowed the runner on second to start the 11th inning to score and a second run on a wild pitch, before he paid for a mistake pitch to Stephen Piscotty, who launched a two-run home run. Patton had been an effective reliever when called upon since his contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock on June 9. The 33-year-old right-hander had not allowed a run in 13 of 14 outings (0.77 ERA) since he joined the Rangers.