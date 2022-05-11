Walker (concussion) returned from Triple-A Round Rock's 7-day injured list May 3 and has gone 8-for-21 with two home runs, a stolen base, four walks, six runs and five RBI through his first five games of the season.

The concussion kept Walker on the shelf for nearly a month, but he hasn't needed any time to find his swing. The 25-year-old is back for his second tour at Triple-A after he produced a .635 OPS in 202 plate appearances at Round Rock in 2021 following his midseason promotion from Double-A Frisco.