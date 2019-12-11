Rangers' Steele Walker: Sent to Texas for Mazara
Walker was traded from the White Sox to the Rangers on Tuesday for outfielder Nomar Mazara, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Walker spent the bulk of 2019 at High-A and posted a .269/.346/.426 slash line with 10 home runs, nine stolen bases and a 42:63 BB:K in 100 games. The 2018 second-round pick figures to make his way to Double-A in 2020, though it's no guarantee he begins the season there.
