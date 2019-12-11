Walker was traded from the White Sox to the Rangers on Tuesday for outfielder Nomar Mazara, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Walker spent the bulk of 2019 at High-A and posted a .269/.346/.426 slash line with 10 home runs, nine stolen bases and a 42:63 BB:K in 100 games. The 2018 second-round pick figures to make his way to Double-A in 2020, though it's no guarantee he begins the season there.