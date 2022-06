Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-3 loss to the Guardians during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The 25-year-old then went 0-for-1 with a walk after pinch hitting for Charlie Culberson in the nightcap. Walker's seventh-inning blast off Cal Quantrill in the matinee was his first career hit in the majors as he attempts to lock down a regular role in the Rangers' outfield.