The Rangers acquired Villines on Sunday in a trade with the Mets, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A 2017 10th-round pick out of Kansas, Villines spent the 2019 season between the Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton bullpens, logging a 2.66 ERA and 54:22 K:BB in 61 innings. He'll move on to a new organization after the Mets made him the player to be named later in the Aug. 5 deal that sent Ariel Jurado to New York.