Duggar was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.
Duggar was sent down by Texas in mid-July, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after he hit just .184 with a home run, two doubles, five runs, five RBI and three stolen bases over 11 games during his stint at Triple-A Round Rock. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he clears waivers.
