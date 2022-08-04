Duggar was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.

Duggar was sent down by Texas in mid-July, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after he hit just .184 with a home run, two doubles, five runs, five RBI and three stolen bases over 11 games during his stint at Triple-A Round Rock. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he clears waivers.

More News