Duggar was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Duggar saw sporadic playing time for the Rangers recently, starting in just one of the last eight games. He should see more consistent at-bats in the minors, while Elier Hernandez had his contract selected from Round Rock to serve as outfield depth.
More News
-
Rangers' Steven Duggar: Swipes first bag as Ranger•
-
Rangers' Steven Duggar: Makes first start as Ranger•
-
Rangers' Steven Duggar: Activated from IL after trade•
-
Rangers' Steven Duggar: Traded to Texas•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Exits virus protocol•