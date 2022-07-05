Duggar started in left field and went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Duggar stole his first base in two tries since the Rangers acquired him from the Giants. He's part of a three-player rotation in left field, along with Brad Miller and Kole Calhoun, while occasionally spotting in at center field when Leody Taveras isn't starting. He's made four appearances (three starts) since being acquired two weeks ago.