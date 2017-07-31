The Brewers traded Scott to the Rangers on Monday for reliever Jeremy Jeffress, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Scott has put together several fine minors stops in the last few years, including his Double-A Biloxi line this year: 2.34 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 35 walks and two saves over 61.2 innings. The 25-year-old needs to refine his control but has the punchout ability to work his way onto the big club in the next year or so.