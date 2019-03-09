Rangers' Taylor Guerrieri: Heads to minors camp
The Rangers reassigned Guerrieri to their minor-league camp Saturday.
After reaching the big leagues for the first time in his career in 2018 as a reliever for the Blue Jays, Guerrieri wasn't tendered a contract after the season and settled for a minor-league deal with Texas in free agency. The right-hander turned in a pair of scoreless appearances in Cactus League, but the Rangers apparently didn't view him as a serious candidate for the Opening Day bullpen. Look for him to open the campaign at Triple-A Nashville.
