Guerrieri had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Guerrieri has posted a 3.47 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 39:15 K:BB over 36.1 innings this season with the Sounds, earning him a shot in the major leagues. He's been used as a starter in two games this season while in the minors, but he figures to be deployed as a reliever while with the Rangers.

