Rangers' Taylor Guerrieri: Promoted to big club
Guerrieri had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Guerrieri has posted a 3.47 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 39:15 K:BB over 36.1 innings this season with the Sounds, earning him a shot in the major leagues. He's been used as a starter in two games this season while in the minors, but he figures to be deployed as a reliever while with the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Taylor Guerrieri: Heads to minor-league camp•
-
Rangers' Taylor Guerrieri: Signs with Rangers•
-
Taylor Guerrieri: Heads to free agency•
-
Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Joins Blue Jays for final month•
-
Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Placed on disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...