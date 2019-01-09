Rangers' Taylor Guerrieri: Signs with Rangers
Guerrieri signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Guerrieri made his major-league debut in 2018, notching a 4.66 ERA and 8:4 K:BB in 9.2 innings of relief with the Blue Jays. The former first-round pick started seven games for Triple-A Buffalo and should compete for a swingman role in spring training.
