Hearn did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Angels, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings.

The lefty served up a couple long balls but otherwise held his own against the No. 2 scoring offense in MLB. Hearn has endured a tough schedule to date in 2022, facing the Angels twice along with Atlanta and Houston. He's mostly struggled with a 5.46 ERA to this point, though he did have a gem against Kansas City on May 12 (five scoreless innings, one hit allowed). If he can make his layups, Hearn could eventually pop up on the radar as a streamer in shallower leagues.