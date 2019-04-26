Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Blasted by Mariners
Hearn (0-1) took the loss on Thursday, giving up five runs (four earned) on three hits with four walks and no strikeouts in the Rangers' 14-2 loss to the Mariners. He recorded just one out.
Hearn was called up from Triple-A Nashville ahead of this start, and it couldn't have gone much worse, as he unable to make it out of the first inning while issuing four free passes on just 39 pitches. It was a spot start to fill in for Adrian Sampson, who threw three innings out of the bullpen in the Rangers' previous game, so the 24-year-old seems likely to head back to the minors.
