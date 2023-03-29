Hearn secured a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen after the team finalized its 26-man active roster Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hearn appeared to be on the roster bubble following a poor showing in spring training along with the fact that he had a minor-league option remaining, but Texas ultimately chose to keep him on hand as an extra lefty arm out of the bullpen over fellow southpaw John King, who was dispatched to Triple-A Round Rock. Though he worked as a swingman for Texas in 2022 while making 13 starts over his 31 appearances, Hearn is expected to serve as a full-time reliever in 2023, with most of his opportunities presumably coming in middle-inning or lower-leverage spots.