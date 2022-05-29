Hearn (3-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 11-4 rout of the A's, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

There wasn't much suspense in the game after the Rangers grabbed a 4-0 lead in the third inning, but Hearn still came through with his first quality start of the season, and his first outing of more than five innings. The southpaw will take a 5.36 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB through 40.1 innings into his next start.