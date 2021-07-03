Hearn (2-3) allowed one unearned run on a hit and a walk over 1.1 innings as he took the loss Friday against the Mariners.

Hearn pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to send the game into extras. He came back out to start the 10th frame but was unable to keep the game-deciding run from scoring. Shed Long started off by sacrificing the runner over to third and Jake Fraley was able to end the game on an infield single to the second baseman. It was Hearn's second loss in his last three appearances as he owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and a 43:22 K:BB over 38.1 innings.