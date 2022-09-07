Hearn (6-7) earned the win in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Astros. He allowed zero runs on two hits and zero walks while striking out two over two innings.

Hearn entered a tied ballgame in the fifth and threw two scoreless innings before the Rangers would score a run in the top of the seventh to put him in line for the win, his sixth on the season. Hearn now has a 2.84 ERA in 19 innings since being called up from Triple-A on Aug. 2 and filling a multi-inning relief role, a major improvement over the 5.50 ERA he had in 70.1 innings up to that point in the majors this season.