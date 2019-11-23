Hearn (elbow) threw four bullpen sessions in October and has been cleared for a normal offseason, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hearn had a disappointing 2019 campaign, tossing just one-third of an inning due to elbow inflammation. He was shut down at the beginning of August after experiencing elbow irritation, but after firing four bullpens a month ago, he should be ready to roll for the start of spring training.