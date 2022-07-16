Hearn (4-6) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Seattle.

After Matt Bush opened the game with a scoreless frame, Hearn took the mound in the second inning. He threw two shutout innings himself before the Mariners tagged him with three runs in the fourth. Hearn then allowed another run in the fifth. It was his first MLB appearance since June 25 and his season ERA dropped slightly to 5.78. In five June outings before his demotion, the 27-year-old posted a 6.75 ERA across 22.2 innings.