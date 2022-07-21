Hearn is scheduled to make a start or work as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen in Saturday's game in Oakland, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The southpaw is getting a second straight turn through the rotation after he worked four innings and struck out seven while allowing four runs (two earned) in his return from Triple-A Round Rock on July 15 versus the Mariners. Hearn could be headed back to Round Rock or to the bullpen after Saturday's outing, as the Rangers plan to add Dane Dunning (ankle) back from the 15-day injured list and into the rotation next week in Seattle.