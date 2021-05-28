Hearn allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Seattle.

Hearn was needed for multiple relief innings in a piggyback situation for Kolby Allard, a reliever making a spot start. The Rangers grew concerned about Hearn's performance back in April, but the left-hander had turned it around nicely before Thursday's effort. He entered the contest with no earned runs allowed over the last 11.2 innings, which was partially attributed to cutting down on free passes. Hearn will continue to fill a multi-inning relief role, which has been an area of need due to starters unable to give them length.