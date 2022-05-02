Hearn (1-2) earned his first victory of the season Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in a 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Hearn navigated around seven baserunners, giving up the two runs in a lengthy third inning, while the offense picked him up. Texas hitters plated runs in each of the first three innings, including a four-run third that put the Rangers up, 7-2. All that was left for Hearn was to keep the ball in play and get through five innings for the win. The left-hander is off to a bumpy start with a 6.53 ERA over five starts in which he's averaged a little more than four innings. Hearn lines up to start the second game of series against the Yankees this coming Saturday in New York.