Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Prior to the suspension of spring training, Hearn made four appearances and posted a 3.00 ERA, 0.833 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in six innings. The southpaw has made just four starts at the Triple-A level, so he'll head there for more seasoning before likely returning to the majors at some point in 2020.

