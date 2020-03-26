Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Headed to Triple-A
Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Prior to the suspension of spring training, Hearn made four appearances and posted a 3.00 ERA, 0.833 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in six innings. The southpaw has made just four starts at the Triple-A level, so he'll head there for more seasoning before likely returning to the majors at some point in 2020.
