Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
The left-hander pitched behind an opener twice since being recalled by the Rangers on July 15, and he fared well with two earned runs allowed and a 10:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings. However, it wasn't enough to stick in the rotation with Dane Dunning (ankle) returning from the injured list Tuesday, though Hearn's performance could earn him more opportunities later in the year.
More News
-
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Successful as bulk reliever•
-
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Likely working behind opener•
-
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Gets another turn in rotation•
-
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Fans seven in loss•
-
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Officially recalled Friday•
-
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Set for bulk-relief role•