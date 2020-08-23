Hearn allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over two innings in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Mariners.

Hearn, who was recalled from the alternate camp Aug. 10, has been throwing out of the bullpen since joining the roster. He was in the mix for a rotation spot in summer camp and could be a candidate in the near term. Saturday's starter, Jordan Lyles, was removed after giving up eight runs and 11 hits in four innings, pushing his ERA to 9.25. And Lyles isn't the only struggling member of the rotation. If the Rangers consider a change in the rotation, Hearn would be an option.