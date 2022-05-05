Hearn will be available out of the Texas bullpen for this weekend's three-game series against the Yankees before potentially slotting back into the rotation Tuesday or Wednesday versus Kansas City, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Jon Gray (knee) having made his return from the injured list and the Rangers getting two days off this week, the Rangers will temporarily run out a four-man rotation. Hearn finds himself as the odd man out for now, but assuming he isn't needed to cover a significant amount of innings this weekend, he should be ready to slot back into the rotation against Kansas City. Through his five starts this season, Hearn has gone 1-2 with a 6.53 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 20.2 innings.