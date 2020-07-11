Hearn could emerge as a top left-handed reliever for the Rangers, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Hearn is a starter but is not expected to be needed in that role this season. As such, the Rangers are looking at the southpaw for a potential bullpen role. That became more likely in light of recent events. The team's top two left-handed relievers are Joely Rodriguez and Brett Martin. Rodriguez has been sidelined with a lat muscle strain and has not thrown off a mound yet, while Martin is out indefinitely after testing positive for COVID-19. Hearn has just one game of MLB experience, but he impressed coaches during spring training and could be needed early.