Hearn (0-2) picked up a loss after he pitched five innings, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four against the Astros on Tuesday.

Hearn put together his longest outing of the season Tuesday, tossing five innings for the first time this year. Overall though, it was another difficult outing for the 27-year-old as he gave up one run in the second inning on a Jeremy Pena single and three more in the fourth inning after Alex Bregman scored on a ground out and Kyle Tucker launched a two-run homer. He now has a 0-2 record with a 7.47 ERA and 1.98 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in four starts. Hearn will look to get his first win of the campaign when he takes on the Braves in his next expected start Sunday.