The Rangers have a list of concerns about Hearn's performance thus far in 2021, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. After seven outings, he has a 7.59 ERA and 2.06 WHIP over 10.2 innings.

The first issue is Hearn's velocity when facing first batters. He averages a robust 95.1 mph overall, but against first hitters that average drops to 93.1."There is no reason to ease your way in," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "You've got to have your best fastball from pitch one. That's something you've got to do in the bullpen or in the warmup. There is plenty of time to get loose. It's definitely hurt him at this point." Another issue is falling behind in counts. Opponents are 6-for-11 with nine walks when ahead in the count. And if that's not enough, the left-hander has been raked by right-handed batters, who are slashing .423/.516/.923 against him. All four home runs allowed have been to righties. The need for relievers to face at least three batters means they have to be competitive to opposite-side hitters. Where this leaves Hearn is unclear. He had been serving as a tandem starter but has thrown just 2.1 innings over the last three outings.