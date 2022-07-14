Hearn was added to the Rangers' taxi squad Thursday and will likely start Friday's game against the Mariners, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Hearn was scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday to join the taxi squad, so he'll be fully rested if he ultimately gets the starting nod for Friday's matchup. Although the team expected him to work as a long reliever in the minors, he made two starts and posted a 4.50 ERA, 16:5 K:BB and 1.10 WHIP in 10 innings. The southpaw has posted a 5.86 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 63 innings over 14 appearances (13 starts) with the Rangers this year.