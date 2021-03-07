Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Hearn is prepared to fill whatever role the Rangers have in mind, and the left-hander is being built up as a starter during spring training. "We're gonna kind of take it slow with him, but I think eventually, I see that he's got stuff enough to be a traditional starter," manager Chris Woodward told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. The manager added commanding the strike zone consistently will be an important determinant for Hearn. The pitcher did well in that regard Saturday, throwing 17 strikes among his 26 pitches, and showed good poise in the second inning when he settled down after throwing five straight pitches outside the zone.