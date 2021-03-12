Hearn hit a batter and struck out two over 2.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Athletics.

Hearn hit the first batter faced then mowed down seven consecutive during his second Cactus League start. "It was dominant," manager Chris Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "He blew the doors off some guys. I think he really found himself last year and that has only continued. He looks like he belongs." The left-hander, who has relied heavily on a fastball-slider combination, is bidding for a spot in the rotation. His next outing should be an important one. That's when Hearn will face an opposing lineup a second time, and he'll need to make his changeup an effective third pitch.