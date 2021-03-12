Hearn hit a batter and struck out two over 2.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Athletics.

Hearn hit the first batter he faced then recorded seven consecutive outs during his second Cactus League start. "It was dominant," manager Chris Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "He blew the doors off some guys. I think he really found himself last year and that has only continued. He looks like he belongs." The left-hander has relied heavily on a fastball-slider combination so far, but he'll get stretched out and face a lineup a second time through in his next outing, and he'll need to make his changeup an effective third pitch.