Hearn (ebow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Hearn has been out with elbow inflammation since late April and will now be ineligible to return before June 25. It's unclear when he's expected to be back in game action, though some time roughly around that date appears possible, as he's recently resumed throwing. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Tim Federowicz, acquired in a trade from Cleveland in a corresponding move.

