Hearn will be the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against Oakland, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Jordan Lyles was initially lined up to start the second game of the four-game set, but Texas will turn to Hearn instead. Hearn hasn't pitched more than two innings since April 12, and according to Weaver, the club is hoping to get at most three innings out of the left-hander Tuesday. Assuming Lyles is healthy, he would figure to be a strong candidate to follow Hearn and provide length out of the bullpen.