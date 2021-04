Hearn allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Thursday's 14-10 loss to Kansas City.

In what may have been one of the ugliest Opening Day games in MLB history, the stretched-out Hearn came on in relief of starter Kyle Gibson, who lasted one-third of an inning and left with a 135.00 ERA. Hearn is part of one of Texas' tandem rotation slots and was originally expected to pitch Sunday on what would now be two days rest.