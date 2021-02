Hearn will be stretched out this spring, but he does not yet have a defined role, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers still view Hearn as a starter long term, but he was used out of the bullpen in 2020. The left-hander had a 3.63 ERA and 1.38 WHIP while striking out 23 and walking 11 over 17.1 relief innings last season and looks to be used in a similar fashion in 2021.