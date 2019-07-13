Hearn (elbow) is throwing long toss out to 120 feet, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

It's been a slow rehab path for Hearn, the left-hander who made his MLB debut earlier this season. The Rangers are in need of starting pitching and could turn to the rookie for some work down the stretch. However, given his relative inexperience and the Rangers competing for the playoffs, the team might look elsewhere for a starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories