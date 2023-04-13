site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-taylor-hearn-optioned-to-triple-a-867114 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock by the Rangers on Thursday.
Hearn has struggled in a mop-up role, coughing up eight runs in seven innings. The Rangers will make a corresponding move prior to Friday's game in Houston.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read