Hearn will pair with Jordan Lyles and operate as tandem starters, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers set the opening-week rotation, which includes two sets of tandem starters. Lyles and Hearn will slot in as third in the rotation and pitch Sunday, April 4, against the Royals. Texas manager Chris Woodward did say Lyles is "close" to becoming a traditional starter, citing the right-hander's strong spring. If that were to happen, then Hearn would move to the bullpen in a traditional reliever role.