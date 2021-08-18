Hearn (2-4) allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out two across five innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

Hearn surrendered a single run in the third and fifth frames which was enough to lose the game. The 26-year-old continues to receive a lack of run support; however, he has a 1.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 29.2 innings since June 30. On the season, he carries a 3.97 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 65 punchouts in 65.2 innings. He may get to start in the rotation regularly if he can keep his recent numbers up.