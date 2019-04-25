Hearn will be called up from Triple-A Nashville to start Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Hearn will step in for the spot start as expected starter Adrian Sampson threw three innings out of the bullpen Wednesday. The 24-year-old has a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB over 20 innings through four starts for the Sounds.

