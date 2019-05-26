Hearn (elbow) is slated to begin a throwing program Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hearn succumbed to left elbow inflammation during his MLB debut April 25 and has been stuck on the 10-day injured list ever since. After a month-long shutdown period, he's ready to start the recovery process in earnest, but he's probably still at least a couple weeks away from appearing in minor-league rehab games. Hearn isn't a lock to stick with big club once he's ultimately activated from the IL.

More News
Our Latest Stories