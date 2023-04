Hearn allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Cubs.

The Rangers' bullpen had been sharp to the season, including Hearn, who had not allowed a hit and struck out four over his first 3.1 relief innings. The one-time starter found a measure of success as a multi-inning reliever in 2022. If there's a need for a fill-in starter, other starters in the organization have moved ahead of Hearn.