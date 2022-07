Hearn will serve as the bulk pitcher Friday against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hearn joined the Rangers taxi squad Thursday and will likely be able to handle a heavy workload after completing five innings in each of his last two starts with Triple-A Round Rock. Hearn has struggled to a 5.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 55:30 K:BB across 63 innings with the Rangers this season. Matt Bush will serve as the opener ahead of Hearn.