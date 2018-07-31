Hearn was traded from the Pirates to the Rangers along with a player to be named later in exchange for Keone Kela.

One of the top pitching prospects in the Pirates' system, Hearn makes for a nice headliner for Texas in this deal, as his realistic floor would seem to be a high-leverage reliever. He stands 6-foot-5, 210 pounds and throws in the mid-90s from the left side, often touching 97 or 98 with his fastball. In addition to that impressive heater, he has an above average slider and useable changeup. Hearn turns 24 at the end of August and has not yet pitched at Triple-A, so it's hard to bank on significant improvements to the command or secondaries at this stage. That said, he posted a 3.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 107:38 K:BB in 104 innings with Double-A Altoona prior to the trade, so he will certainly continue to be developed as a starter for now. In that role, he has mid-rotation upside.