Hearn has no acute elbow injury, an MRI revealed Saturday, but he'll be shut down from throwing for three weeks due to inflammation.

Hearn's major-league debut went very poorly Thursday, and it's possible the elbow injury is to blame. Assuming he's cleared to resume throwing after three weeks, he'll still need time to build his arm strength back up, so he's likely looking at a return to action no sooner than early June.

More News
Our Latest Stories