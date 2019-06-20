Hearn (elbow) is not yet throwing off a mound and isn't likely to pitch before the end of July, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hearn is progressing slower than the Rangers initially expected, but the team was quick to point out the left-hander has not suffered a setback. Hearn made his MLB debut earlier this season, giving up four runs in a third of an inning.

