Hearn (0-1) suffered the loss against the Angels on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Hearn made it through his first two frames without incident before serving up three runs on four singles and a walk in the top of the third. Texas bounced back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame, and Hearn was pulled in the fourth after giving up a two-out single. The southpaw hasn't yet pitched into the fifth inning this season, but he's at least posted a solid strikeout total with 10 Ks across 7.2 frames. He's tentatively expected to take the mound on the road against Oakland on Friday.